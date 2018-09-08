Ryanair is being threatened with the “biggest strike to ever hit” the airline.

Cabin crew in five countries will make a final decision on Thursday about taking a mass action during the last week of this month. The strike is currently scheduled for the last week in September.

Unions in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands want contracts drawn up in their own countries rather than in Ireland.

The threatened strike could be call3ed off, the unions say, if union demands are met at a meeting of Ryanair shareholders on September 20.

The move comes after yesterday’s confirmation by Ryanair that it is to restore six Dublin-based aircraft which were due to transfer to Poland in November for the winter 2018 schedule.

It means the protective notice which was served on 300 Irish-based pilots and cabin crew has also been withdrawn.

