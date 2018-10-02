Ryanair has launched a new route for passengers travelling from Ireland to France.

The airline announced today that it will launch a twice-weekly Dublin to Bordeaux service in April 2019.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Dublin route to Bordeaux, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice-weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.

“To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale on this new route from €24.99 for travel in April 2019. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “We are delighted to welcome another new route announcement from Ryanair and we’re really pleased to see its route network expanding from Dublin Airport.

“Bordeaux is a wonderful region in France famous for its gastronomy, wine and history so I have no doubt this route will be a popular choice next summer.”

“We wish Ryanair every success with this new service.”

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss