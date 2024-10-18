Ryanair reveals top Christmas Market destinations

With the festive season coming in fast, Ryanair has revealed its top Christmas Market destinations to inspire your Winter 2024 travel plans.

Poznań: Located in the heart of Poznań, the Poznań Christmas Markets are recognised as the best in Poland, boasting a unique atmosphere with stunning holiday decorations and over 43,000 LED lights. Highlights include a 16-meter Christmas tree, a beautiful 30-meter Ferris wheel, the city's only outdoor ice rink, and more than 70 shopping and dining options.

Edinburgh: Edinburgh at Christmas is truly magical, with festivities spread throughout the city encapsulating its world-renowned Christmas Markets. There’s almost too much to enjoy, from shopping handmade gifts and bespoke products from local and international producers, sampling yummy treats and warming Christmas drinks, and taking a ride on the Big Wheel – Scotland’s largest Ferris wheel at 46m tall – where you’ll take in unforgettable views of the beautiful city.

Salzburg: Known as the hometown of Mozart and The Sound of Music, Salzburg comes alive at Christmas. The beautiful renditions of the local carol, Silent Night, ring through the market stalls that stand similarly to those that did over 500 years ago. Instead of novelty Christmas ornaments and stocking fillers, the Salzburg markets favour quality with their signature hand-knitted clothing.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and what better way to celebrate the festive season than with a trip to some of Europe’s beautiful Christmas Markets? So, make out your Christmas destinations wish list (and check it twice) with Ryanair’s industry-leading network of 235+ destinations.”

