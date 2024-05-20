Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ryanair sees modestly higher summer fares after record profit

Ryanair sees modestly higher summer fares after record profit
Ryanair financials, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ryanair has posted a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in annual profit to a record €1.92 billion.

The airline expressed "cautious optimism" that peak summer fares would be flat to modestly ahead of last year.

The result was slightly ahead of the €1.91 billion profit expected by analysts.

Ryanair, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, also said it would be 23 jets short of the number Boeing was due to deliver by the end of July and there remained a risk that deliveries could slip further.

Advertisement

During the 2024 financial year, the airline saw a 9 per cent increase in traffic, rising to 183.7 million passengers.

The year also brought the addition of five new bases, and over 200 new routes open for this summer.

However, costs were also on the up, with Ryanair noting a 32 per cent increase in its fuel bill, rising €1.25 billion to €5.14 billion for the year.

-Reuters.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Cahill: A real rebuild job is needed in Tipperary

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologises after CCTV emerges of apparent Cassie assault

 By Beat News
News 3

Dublin-New York portal ‘reawakens’ – with restricted opening hours

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement