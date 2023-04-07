S Club 7's Paul has died at age 46

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.

His death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour - including at date at Dublin's 3Arena in October.

The band's management says 'we're truly devastated' at the news and says they're 'thankful of the memories.'

S Club 7 has also asked the public to respect the privacy of Paul's family at this time.

Advertisement

The band made the announcement via Twitter.