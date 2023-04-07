S Club 7's Paul has died at age 46

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.
His death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour - including at date at Dublin's 3Arena in October.
The band's management says 'we're truly devastated' at the news and says they're 'thankful of the memories.'
S Club 7 has also asked the public to respect the privacy of Paul's family at this time.
The band made the announcement via Twitter.
We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD
— S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023