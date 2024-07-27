Sarah Lavin hopes to keep Craig Breen close to her over the next few days

Limerick's Olympian Sarah Lavin says she will keep the memory of her late partner Craig Breen close to her over the coming days as she prepares to represent Ireland at the Paris Olympics.

The Irish flag bearer joined by Shane Lowry flew the colour's in the official Opening Ceremony last night on the River Seine.

Irish rally driver Craig Breen died following an accident during a pre-test event in Croatia in 2023.

Breen (33) from Ferrybank in Waterford was Ireland’s top rally driver, competing with the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team in the World Rally Championship, who he rejoined this season after a period with Ford M-Sport. He finished second at the Rally Sweden.

Sarah Lavin stated that as she gears up for her second Olympics, she will keep Breen's memory with her.

“I’m running for a lot. And I hope to keep Craig close to me for the next few days as always,”

The Irish native, Lavin will compete in the 100m hurdles with the heats taking place at the Stade de France on Wednesday, August 7.

Lowry will play with Rory McIlroy at Le Golf National from Thursday, August 1.

