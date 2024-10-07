Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

School bus overturns carrying 43 pupils in County Down

School bus overturns carrying 43 pupils in County Down
Police Stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A major incident's been declared after a school bus overturned in County Down.

Four people are being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries with several more children treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service says 43 pupils and a driver were in the vehicle, when it crashed in Newtownards.

Images on social media show the double-decker on its side in a field.

Advertisement

An air ambulance was among the resources dispatched.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Free tyre inspections across country as part of Road Safety Week

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Two women arrested in Wexford for stealing beauty products

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 3

Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher announces inter-county retirement

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement