School bus overturns carrying 43 pupils in County Down

A major incident's been declared after a school bus overturned in County Down.

Four people are being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries with several more children treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service says 43 pupils and a driver were in the vehicle, when it crashed in Newtownards.

Images on social media show the double-decker on its side in a field.

Advertisement

An air ambulance was among the resources dispatched.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.