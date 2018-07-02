Sea swimmers urged to go to ‘life-guarded’ beaches

02 July 2018

People heading for a sea swim are being advised to go to a ‘life-guarded’ beach.

As the heatwave continues, thousands are opting to cool down at the hundreds of bathing spots along Ireland’s coastline.

Lifeguard with Dublin City Council Conor McGuire has this advice for people planning a day at the beach.

“Number one is make sure you go to a life-guarded beach. We have a flag zone so a red and yellow flag – swim between them. That’s a safe area to swim,” said Mr McGuire.

“Come prepared. You’re going outside all day so bring extra layers if you need to, bring shelter from the sun if you need to, sun cream, lots of water.

“If you’re stuck for any information like that always come up to the lifeguards.”

Beachgoers are also being advised to bring their rubbish home with them after enjoying the seaside.

Over the weekend, several areas of beauty across the country were left blighted by litter.

One woman, Lisa McCabe, was compelled to spend an hour cleaning rubbish that was left scattered on Laytown beach in Meath yesterday.

“Humanity is doomed if we continue like this – there’s no hope for the future,” she said, after she and another woman collected three car boot loads of rubbish from the strand.

– Digital Desk

