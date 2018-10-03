Northern Irish citizens should be allowed to vote in Presidential elections, according to Seán Gallagher.

The candidate says he wants to be a President for all the island and would campaign for a United Ireland.

Mr Gallagher said he also supports the idea of extending the vote to members of the Diaspora further afield.

And he said that should start in the North, saying: “I think extending the vote to our diaspora I would start, it’s one that I agree with, I would start by extending the vote to people in the North of Ireland.

“They tell me, and many of my friends who live in the North of Ireland tell me, that they are every bit as Irish as I am and they would like to have the right to vote in the presidential election.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss