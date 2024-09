Following the discovery of a man’s body, a search has been stood down for a missing person in Tipperary.

35-year-old Mateusz (Matty) Margol was reported missing from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

An Garda Síochána issued a statement this afternoon (Sept 25th) to say that they would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in the search.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.