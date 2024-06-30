Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Jay Slater: Search for missing teen called off by Police

Jay Slater: Search for missing teen called off by Police
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The search for a missing teenager in Tenerife has been called off by Police almost two weeks after he first went missing.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, near Blackburn in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife since June 17th.

The 19-year-old is understood to have disappeared while trying to walk back from the village of Masca to Los Cristianos before he vanished the morning after attending a music festival with his friends.

According to Sky News, the Civil Guard today said the near two-week long search, which has involved sniffer dogs, a helicopter and mountain rescue experts, has come to an end.

Advertisement

Police say they are keeping the investigation open.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Motorcyclist in hospital after serious collision with bus in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following collision with a bus in Carlow

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

Coldplay joined by Michael J Fox on stage during thrilling Glastonbury set

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement