Jay Slater: Search for missing teen called off by Police

The search for a missing teenager in Tenerife has been called off by Police almost two weeks after he first went missing.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, near Blackburn in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife since June 17th.

The 19-year-old is understood to have disappeared while trying to walk back from the village of Masca to Los Cristianos before he vanished the morning after attending a music festival with his friends.

According to Sky News, the Civil Guard today said the near two-week long search, which has involved sniffer dogs, a helicopter and mountain rescue experts, has come to an end.

Police say they are keeping the investigation open.

