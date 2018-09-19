The Health Minister has comfirmed that a second permanent cath lab is to be provided on the grounds of University Hospital Waterford.

It follows a meeting between Simon Harris and South East Oireachtas members yesterday.

The process to design and construct the lab is to start immediately, with staff recruitment to also be carried out during the construction phase.

However there still won’t be 24/7 cardiac care for the region.

Independent Waterford TD John Halligan confirmed the news on Facebook last night.

