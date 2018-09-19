Storm Ali has forced Ploughing Championship organisers to cancel today’s event.

Strong winds and rain led to a delay in opening time from 9am to 11am, which was later pushed back to 12pm.

#BREAKING Ploughing has been cancelled today. Crowds being sent home here. More @VirginMediaNews at 12:30pm. #Ploughing18 — Zara King (@ZaraKing) September 19, 2018

It has been reported that tents and portaloos have fallen over on site.

A National Ploughing Association spokesperson said that public and exhibitor safety is of paramount importance.

