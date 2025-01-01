Second man arrested following death in New Ross

A second man has been arrested following the death of a man in his 60s in New Ross, Co. Wexford on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Gardaí originally responded to an incident at a residence in Cluain Fada, New Ross shortly after 11:00 am yesterday, where the man was found unresponsive.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident at a nearby location.

Yesterday evening, a second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada, New Ross at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

