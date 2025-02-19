Second man charged in connection with violent scenes in Dublin over weekend

A second man has been charged in connection with the violent scenes in Dublin’s City Centre over the weekend.

A 34-year-old man died, while a second was injured during the incident on South Anne Street and Duke Lane Upper.

Rory Carr of Ard na Greine, Seapoint Lane in Balbriggan appeared in court, charged with assaulting two men causing them harm and violent disorder.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

Advertisement

Yesterday, 21-year-old Jeffrey Bangu of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin was charged in connection with the fatal assault of 34-year-old Quham Babatunde who was injured following the knife attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and died a short time later.

A second man, in his 30s, was also injured during the attack and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bangu has been charged with assault causing harm to both men, violent disorder, and producing a knife in the course of a fight on Saturday the 15th of February.

Advertisement

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link on February 25th for DPP direction.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.