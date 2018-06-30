A security van was robbed at a supermarket yesterday by armed men in Clonee, Co Meath.

The incident happened at 12.40pm when security workers were collecting cash.

As the security man left the supermarket he was approached by two masked men, one of whom was armed with a hammer.

The security man placed the cash box on the ground and the masked men grabbed it and ran off. The raiders turned on to the main street and took the next left into Clonee Court.

It is believed that they had a vehicle waiting here. However, gardaí have no details of how they left the scene.

The raiders are described as 5’6” to 5’8” and wearing black scarves on their faces.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the Clonee area between 12pm and 1pm to contact them.

They are particularly seeking dash cam footage from any vehicles that travelled in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne garda station.

– Digital Desk

