Seizure of €8.5 million in Dublin following the seizures of €4.6 million in the South East

Aoife Kearns
On Friday the 11th of October, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Tallaght Drug unit supported by the Revenue Customs Service.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday Gardaí intercepted two vehicles and carried out a planned search of a business premises in the Ballymount area.

In the course of the operation 429 kilos of cannabis with a street value of €8.5 million was seized.

Four males aged 31, 45, 52 and 58 were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 for offences of facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

This follows as Cocaine worth €2.5 million had been seized at Rosslare Europort, in Co. Wexford yesterday(Friday 11th October).

Gardaí have since charged a man who was arrested following the seizure of drugs worth over €2.5 million.

A man in his 50s is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this evening(Saturday 12th October) at 5pm.

While on Thursday morning €2.1 million worth of cocaine was seized in Rosslare, the discovery contained approximately 30kg of cocaine.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

