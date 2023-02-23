Serial killer-obsessed 24-year-old mother jailed for life for killing boyfriend

A serial killer fanatic and mother-of-one has been jailed for life for the murder of her on-off boyfriend.

27-year-old Shay Groves was living in Hampshire, England when she slit the throat of her 25-year-old boyfriend, Frankie Fitzgerald, before stabbing him 17 times.

The incident, which occurred in July 2022, was described by the defendant as a "crime of passion."

During the trial, Winchester Crown Court heard that Groves attacked Mr Fitzgerald when she had discovered that he was messaging someone who she believed was a 13-year-old girl.

However, it was later revealed that the girl was in fact 17 years old and that Mr Fitzgerald had blocked the individual when she gave a false age.

The below video shows the moment Graves was arrested by Hampshire Police.

On Groves' arrest, it was revealed that the defendant had framed pictures of serial killers on her bedroom wall, along with a collection of pagan knives and a Viking axe.

The court also heard that Groves used her knowledge of real-life serial killers to set up a false alibi, clean up the crime scene and fabricate a narrative.

A life jail term was handed down by the presiding judge following a unanimous jury verdict, a sentence that carries a minimum term of 23 years.