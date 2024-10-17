Play Button
SETU students to walk out of classes this morning

SETU students to walk out of classes this morning
SETU
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The Union of Students in Ireland along with the SETU students' union is holding a student walkout this morning to protest Budget 2025.

Students at campuses across the country will leave their lectures at 11:30 this morning, to highlight the rising costs.

SETU Students' Union President Mark Dunne, explains why students in South East are getting involved.

"In SETU - we're in bad need of affordable purpose-built student accommodation - and we need the government's intervention.

"We also need more protection for students who are renting in digs. A lot of students renting in SETU live in digs due to the accommodation crisis in the South East.

"We're encouraging students to walk out of their lectures to protest the current costs associated with Higher Education, and the underfunding of the sector as a whole," he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

 

