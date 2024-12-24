Households across the South East are gearing up for Santa's visit tonight.

Traditionally, carrots are left out for the Reindeer to help fuel their long flight, yet, the true significance of the tradition has remained a mystery - until now.

The Nutrition Research Centre at SETU has found that the antioxidants in fresh vegetables such as carrots - have "legendary" powers to help the Reindeer see clearly on Christmas Eve.

Carotenoids, natural pigments found in healthy foods like carrots, broccoli, corn, and bananas, powers the reindeer’s ability to see clearly and remember all the homes they must visit on Christmas Eve.

Through their research, the NRCI scientists, in collaboration with Santa’s elves, created a special “magic formula” of carotenoids that helps enhance the reindeer’s vision and brain health, ensuring they are in top form for their important mission.

Santa collected the latest batch of the magical carotenoid formula in recent weeks, to ensure that his reindeer are ready for their journey across the globe.

Even more exciting, the scientists discovered that carotenoids could have similar benefits for humans, promoting healthy vision and brain function. This discovery has inspired children and families around the world to enjoy more carotenoid-rich foods to stay healthy and strong — just like Rudolph and his magical companions.

Professor John Nolan, Director of the NRCI, expressed his excitement about the discovery: “We are thrilled to have contributed to Santa’s magical journey by helping his reindeer maintain perfect vision and memory on Christmas Eve. This discovery is not only exciting for the holiday season, but it’s also an important reminder for everyone — especially children — to eat healthy foods containing carotenoids to support their own vision and brain health.”

He added, “We look forward to continuing our work with Santa and his elves for many years to come, helping to ensure that the reindeer are always ready for the big night and that children worldwide understand the importance of healthy nutrition -It’s just science.”

