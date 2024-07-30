Play Button
‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crash in Westmeath

'Several casualties' after helicopter crash in Westmeath
Beat News
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash in Co. Westmeath.

The incident took place at a location near Killucan at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

“As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said there were “a number of casualties”.

Speaking on the Midlands 103 radio station, he said: “We understand that it’s an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath.”

He added: “All the the principal response agencies are mobilising to the scene: An Garda Síochána, the ambulance service, and ourselves.

“What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but again, we cannot at this stage confirm the number.”

More to follow...

