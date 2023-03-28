Several popcorn brands urgently recalled over 'toxicity' fears

Several popular popcorn kernel brands have been recalled in Ireland following toxicity fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall yesterday (March 27) due to fears of elevated levels of a toxin known as aflatoxin.

People are being urged not the consume the affected batches with recall notices displayed at point-of-sale in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Retailers have also been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale.

Advertisement

According to the FSAI, aflatoxin is a group of naturally occurring chemicals (mycotoxins) produced by certain moulds. They can grow on a variety of different crops and foodstuffs, often under warm and humid conditions.

Mycotoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans including cancer, kidney and liver damage, gastrointestinal disturbances, reproductive disorders, or suppression of the immune system. Mycotoxins are naturally occurring, so their presence in foods cannot be completely avoided.

The affected batches can be viewed below: