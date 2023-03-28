Play Button
Play Button
News

Several popcorn brands urgently recalled over 'toxicity' fears

Several popcorn brands urgently recalled over 'toxicity' fears
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Several popular popcorn kernel brands have been recalled in Ireland following toxicity fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall yesterday (March 27) due to fears of elevated levels of a toxin known as aflatoxin.

People are being urged not the consume the affected batches with recall notices displayed at point-of-sale in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Retailers have also been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale.

Advertisement

According to the FSAI, aflatoxin is a group of naturally occurring chemicals (mycotoxins) produced by certain moulds. They can grow on a variety of different crops and foodstuffs, often under warm and humid conditions.

Mycotoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans including cancer, kidney and liver damage, gastrointestinal disturbances, reproductive disorders, or suppression of the immune system. Mycotoxins are naturally occurring, so their presence in foods cannot be completely avoided.

The affected batches can be viewed below:

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Woman's body discovered inside burning house in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Life 2

Kilkenny restaurant among Ireland's top 10 dining spots

 By Dayna Kearney
Waterford News 3

Man found guilty of threatening to kill daughter (12) and partner in Waterford city

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement