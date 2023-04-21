Several 'sweeping' changes are likely to be made to Ireland's abortion laws, following a major review.

The analysis looked at the effectiveness of abortion services, since they were introduced in 2019.

A change to the three-day waiting period for access to termination medication, is one of ten proposed legislative changes.

Review Recommendations

The Irish Times reports the review recommends this waiting period, would instead be made optional.

Other recommendations include changes to the process for women seeking an abortion in the case of a fatal foetal abnormality.

At the moment in these cases, if the pregnancy is past the 12 week point, women can only access an abortion if two medical practitioners believe the foetus is unlikely to survive past 28 days.

The report was carried out by Barrister Marie O'Shea, and is expected to brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly next week.

