A Carlow girl has officially rung the bell in Texas Children’s Hospital to signify that she is cancer free.

Shauntelle Tynan has been receiving treatment for a rare cancer in the US since march 2017.

She will be returning to Carlow in a couple of weeks for the first time since starting treatment.

Hundreds of thousands of euro was raised through a go fund me campaign to get her to Texas.

Shan took to social media to explain why she was now ringing the bell and explains that there were times she never thought it would happen for her.

Watch the full video below.

