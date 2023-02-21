Shock among rural community following sudden death of young Irish man in New Zealand

There is immense shock and sadness among a small rural Laois community following the sudden and tragic death of 25-year-old Seán Clear in New Zealand.

Seán Clear from Ballacolla in Co. Laois, just 11km from the Kilkenny border, had been plying his trade as a mechanic in New Zealand since last autumn.

It is understood that Seán was attempting to retrieve a piece of bogged-down machinery when the tragedy occurred late last week.

Seán was part of a well-known Laois family. His father Tom was Laois GAA vice-chairman while Seán played hurling for his beloved club, Clough Ballacolla, through a variety of grades.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Irish Independent Clough Ballacolla GAA chairman Gordon Pearson paid a touching tribute to the much-loved community man: "As a club, we are deeply saddened over it. The nicest young lad you could ever meet... we are deeply saddened over it and we will do all we can to support them in this terrible time."

Ballypickas GAA was also among those paying tribute to the young man and his family. Taking to Facebook, the club wrote: "[We] would like to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom, Julia and Ella Clear, Ballacolla on the very sad loss of their son & brother Sean. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, extended family and friends of Sean, may he rest in peace."

Sean is survived by his parents Tom and Julie, sister Ella and a wide circle of family and friends.