Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Shooting stars can be seen in Ireland tonight

Shooting stars can be seen in Ireland tonight
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tonight will see the best opportunity to spot shooting stars this year.

It's the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, with up to 20-times more shooting stars expected tonight compared to a normal night.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, is asking stargazers to count how many meteors they see:

"It will be one of the best meteor showers of the year.

Advertisement

"The Perseids will peak tonight and it won't be too bad tomorrow night either.

"We want people to count how many they see every 15 minutes, and send [the final figure] into the Astronomy Ireland magazine," he said.

People can expect to see up to 100 100 meteors, also known as shooting stars, per hour.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Graham Shoes

 By Claire Rowe
News 2

New Garda car launched with aim of engaging with "boy racers"

 By Joleen Murphy
Wexford News 3

Two released following massive Rosslare drug seizure

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement