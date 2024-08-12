Shooting stars can be seen in Ireland tonight

Tonight will see the best opportunity to spot shooting stars this year.

It's the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, with up to 20-times more shooting stars expected tonight compared to a normal night.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, is asking stargazers to count how many meteors they see:

"It will be one of the best meteor showers of the year.

"The Perseids will peak tonight and it won't be too bad tomorrow night either.

"We want people to count how many they see every 15 minutes, and send [the final figure] into the Astronomy Ireland magazine," he said.

People can expect to see up to 100 100 meteors, also known as shooting stars, per hour.

