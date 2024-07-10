Play Button
Simon Coveney announces he won't run in next election

Simon Coveney, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Today, former Tánaiste Simon Coveney confirmed his intention not to re-run for his Dáil seat in the next election.

Mr Coveney wrote to the Fine Gael members in his constituency of Cork South Central to notify them of his decision and to thank them.

In his statement, Mr Coveney said, "All my political career I have tried to do what's right for Cork, for the country that I love and for our party that I've given my working life to since the age of 25".

"I have come to the view some time ago that it’s time for me to step out of politics at the next election after the extraordinary privilege of serving this constituency for 26 years”.

Mr Coveney was elected in the 1998 by-election following his father, Hugh Coveney's death.

Following the appointment of Taoiseach Simon Harris in April, Mr Coveney announced he would not continue as a member of the Cabinet.

