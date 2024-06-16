Simon Harris supports Rhasidat Adeleke in wake of online abuse

Taoiseach Simon Harris has urged Irish athletics star Rhasidat Adeleke to not let "online cowards" affect her after her coach Edrick Floréal detailed the abuse the three-time European medallist has received in recent months.

Adeleke won mixed 4x400m relay gold, women's 4x400m relay silver, and individual 400m silver in a terrific week in Rome at the European Championships.

However, Floréal spoke to Q102's Weekend Sports Breakfast about comments made online in the wake of last month's World Athletics Relays, where she had helped Ireland to Olympic qualification.

Adeleke will head to the Paris Games as one of Ireland's brightest medal hopes, and yet the immensely talented 21-year-old from Tallaght has had to endure some toxic comments made on social media.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach – who welcomed some of Adeleke's relay team-mates into his office on Friday – reminded the sprinting superstar, in a post on X, that she is an inspiration.

"Rhasidat Adeleke is not only a world-class champion, she is a world-class person. You have inspired a nation this week, especially young girls & boys. You are class, so please do not let online cowards bring you down. You are Ireland and Ireland could not be more proud of you."

The track hero’s mother Adewumi Ademola told the Irish Mail on Sunday: "It’s too much for her. She’s just a little girl. I don’t know. It’s not good for her. It’s really awful."

She said her message to her daughter was to "look forward to the positivity, not the negativity".

Advertisement

A statement from Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) said: "SARI is appalled but unsurprised that one of Ireland’s magnificent young athletes, Rhasidat Adeleke, who gave the nation such joy at last week’s European Athletic Championships in Rome, has suffered racial abuse online.

"It is shocking that one person – the only black member of a wonderfully talented team of athletes – can be targeted in this manner. This is another wake-up call for our legislators and those who govern Irish sport."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.