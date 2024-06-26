Sinn Féin the most popular party among young adults, research finds

Sinn Féin is the most popular political party amongst young adults, according to new research.

Research carried out for Coimisiún na Meán heard from people aged between 18 and 28.

It's among the findings conducted by regional youth radio station Beat 102 103 and SPARK, as part of My So-Called Beat Life.

It found 26 per cent of people would vote for Sinn Féin in a general election, with Fine Gael the next most popular party at only 10 per cent.

Advertisement

Anne O’Dwyer, a research executive for the SPARK project, said people in this age bracket are disillusioned with politics as it is now.

Ms O'Dwyer told Newstalk: "Young people are known now for wanting to support Sinn Féin. It's sort of 'we just want change', crying out for something to be different.

"I think that's a big takeaway and also a real lack of interest, sort of 'what's the point if it's just going to keep staying the same, so what's the point of interacting?'"

The research will be welcome news for Sinn Féin after they underperformed in the recent local and European elections despite polls suggesting they had a healthy lead over Government parties.

Advertisement

However, some political pundits have claimed the voter turnout (around 40 per cent) means Sinn Féin will do better in a general election with a larger number of voters.

In a recent interview with BreakingNews.ie, former minister for agriculture Ivan Yates said: "There are a number of factors that make the general election different. Firstly, the people who did not go out to vote are prime Sinn Féin voters. A lot of working people, young people who still feel that the older generation stole their wealth and opportunities. It's a serious divide.

"The pro-government scenario still sells the 50 per cent, but the problem with Sinn Féin is they've lost ultranationalist voters who they won't get back, about 4 per cent of the vote which had been very receptive to Sinn Féin."

He added: "They're now being assailed, not so much by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who have the over-55s, it's more the resurgence of the soft left, the Social Democrats and Labour. On the other flank, independents, people who will not vote for government or Sinn Féin.

Advertisement

"I actually think that the centre has held in terms of no lurch to the left. I think the more there is apprehension about the future of the economy, the worse Sinn Féin will do.

"I can still see a situation where they would get a minimum of 30-something TDs. They have the advantage of incumbency that they didn't have with councillors, but they have 36 TDs."

By James Cox & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.