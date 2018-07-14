The Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle will today decide if it will field a candidate for the presidency.
Michael D Higgins has confirmed he is running again for a second term as President.
Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and Labour are all supporting President Michael D. Higgins’ bid for a second term.
As it stands, President Higgins is the only person to have officially entered the race – although a number of independents have expressed interest.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously warned that allowing him to run unchallenged would be “unhealthy” for Irish democracy.
– Digital Desk