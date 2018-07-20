The first site by site survey of facilities and conditions for Travellers in Galway has found widespread violations of human rights standards.

The report, released today, was carried out by the Galway Traveller Community in cooperation with the county’s Traveller Movement.

It found the main problem areas are sanitation, water and power supply.

Joanne Corcoran is a Traveller based in Galway who worked on the findings.

“I’ve witnessed the way different ways Travellers are treated and the differences between Traveller-specific accommodation local standard housing and I’ve just found that, in general, the way Travellers are treated is just not right, it’s not fair.”

