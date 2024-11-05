Six Irish songs picked for first-ever EU Songbook

Six Irish songs have been picked for the first-ever EU Songbook.

The Fields of Athenry, Grace, and I'll Tell Me Ma made the list, along with Whiskey in the Jar, Song for Ireland, and Ag Críost an Síol.

The EU Songbook is a Danish non-profit project that has been created over nine years, with a public vote picking the songs.

The list contains 164 tracks from across the European Union and will also be made available as an app.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.