Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Six Irish songs picked for first-ever EU Songbook

Six Irish songs picked for first-ever EU Songbook
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Six Irish songs have been picked for the first-ever EU Songbook.

The Fields of Athenry, Grace, and I'll Tell Me Ma made the list, along with Whiskey in the Jar, Song for Ireland, and Ag Críost an Síol.

The EU Songbook is a Danish non-profit project that has been created over nine years, with a public vote picking the songs.

The list contains 164 tracks from across the European Union and will also be made available as an app.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Waterford resident jailed after he posed as so-called ghost insurance broker

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Search for missing Brandon Roche stood down in Wexford after discovery of a body

 By Rachael Dunphy
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí investigating Kilkenny robbery which left man tied up in his own house

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement