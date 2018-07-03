Six people, including a child, have been taken to hospital following a major road crash in Belfast.

It is understood that six cars were involved in the crash on the Crumlin Road close to the area known locally as Ardoyne Shops, in the north of the city.

Five ambulances and the air ambulance attended the scene around 7pm.

Four men, one woman and a child were taken to Belfast hospitals.

Their conditions are not yet known.

A section of the Crumlin Road, one of the thoroughfares in the city, was closed country-bound following the crash.

– PA

