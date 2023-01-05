Play Button
Six women arrested following death of 1-year-old boy at nursery

The nursery has since been closed by Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps
Robbie Byrne
Six women have been arrested following the death of a one-year-old toddler at a nursery in the UK.

The tragic incident occurred at a nursery on Bourne Street in Dudley on the outskirts of Birmingham - which has since been shut down by Ofsted.

The one-year-old boy's death, which occurred on Friday, December 9th last is being treated as "suspicious" by authorities.

The arrests took place across two days: the first on Friday, December 16th and the most recent on Wednesday, January 4th.

Two women arrested are being held on suspicion of corporate manslaughter, while another is being detained on suspicion of gross negligence.

The remaining three staff members were being held on counts of gross negligence manslaughter though have since been released on bail.

A postmortem on the toddler has taken place. Police are awaiting the results of further tests to establish the cause of death.

