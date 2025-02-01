Small medical plane crashes in Philadelphia while carrying a sick child

A major incident has been declared in northeast Philadelphia after a small medical plane crashed.

The plane was carrying a sick child and five adults back to Mexico, when it went down near a shopping centre, setting homes and cars on fire.

Officials have said that no one on the plane has survived.

It crashed about 30 seconds after taking off, erupting in a fireball and engulfing several homes in flames.

The plane came down near the Roosevelt Mall in the Rhawnhurst area of Pennsylvania at 6.30pm local time on Friday (11.30pm Irish time).

This incident comes after a collision between a passenger plane and a U.S Army helicopter in Washington.

