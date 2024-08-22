Smartphone ban for secondary school students in the works

Schools will find out more details in the next few weeks about plans for a phone ban in secondary schools.

The Education Minister has confirmed she wants to look at a ban in post-primary for the entire school day, including lunch breaks.

It's understood Norma Foley will now write to schools to advise on how this will work.

Lisa Molloy from the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy says banning phones is only one part of protecting students' mental health.

"I think anything to protect children and support children is very very welcoming.

"But in relation to directly supporting the mental health of children - counselling and psychotherapeutic services are what's required," she said.

