Staff at a bank in China have been left in shock after a giant python fell through a ceiling during their morning meeting.

Video footage shows bank workers in Nanning city flee as the 1.5-metre long serpent landed by their feet.

They called in the police after it hid away in the room.

Experts came to catch the snake and took it away in a bag.

Wow! Watch as workers at a bank in south China’s Nanning City get the fright of their lives when a python suddenly crashed through the ceiling. For this and more videos, head here: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/e6kToKHBod — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2018

