Snow and ice warning in place as schools forced to close in several counties

A snow and ice warning is currently in place for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal as schools in the Ulster county were forced to close this morning due to heavy snow.

Met Éireann is warning of accumulations of snow as well as treacherous road conditions.

The yellow warning has been in place since 9:28am this morning and is valid until 9am on Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the South East.

Met Éireann says it's to stay cold until later Thursday with an Arctic airflow in across the country, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog.

A second snow and ice warning comes into effect at 5:3opm this evening for Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo and Roscommon.

The warning will also last until 9am on Wednesday morning as well.

3cm of snow lying this morning.📷 Picture taken in SW Donegal by Sean Hennigan 🌨️🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/rSpyp76a7N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

As the Irish Examiner reports, while schools in Donegal are closed today due to snow, West Cork and parts of Kerry also saw heavy accumulations last night.

Several roads are closed in Cork due to the ice this morning, resulting in the closure of schools as buses cannot operate. The R572 at Derreenacarrin is also impassable due to snow.

"Icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths," warned Met Éireann.

"Wintry showers in the northwest and southwest. Accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas, leading to disruption."

The Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to take care on the roads for the entire week, and to watch out especially for 'black ice'.

"Road users should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths."

Wednesday will be another day of sunny spells and occasional wintry showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds