Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Snow and ice warning issued for South East

Snow and ice warning issued for South East
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Snow-Ice warning has been issued for the entire South East, with freezing conditions and wintry showers forecast for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary from 9pm tonight (Wednesday) to midday Thursday.

Advertisement

The yellow warning also impacts, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Galway and the entire Munster province.

The rest of the country will be under a low temperature and ice warning kicking in at 8 o’clock tonight.

Aoife Kealy, Forecaster with Met Éireann says daytime temperatures will also remain relatively low.

"We're likely to see temperatures even get as low as -4 degrees tonight.

Advertisement

"It will be very cold - with temperatures widely getting below freezing

"Even the daytime temperatures are going to struggle to get above 5 or 6 degrees today and tomorrow," she said.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Earthquake recorded in Cork this morning

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Gardaí publish CCTV images of 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ in Dublin Riots

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement