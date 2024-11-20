Snow and ice warning issued for South East

A Snow-Ice warning has been issued for the entire South East, with freezing conditions and wintry showers forecast for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary from 9pm tonight (Wednesday) to midday Thursday.

Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster, Galway from 9pm tonight to midday Thursday. pic.twitter.com/RUz2odxqL2

Advertisement

The yellow warning also impacts, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Galway and the entire Munster province.

The rest of the country will be under a low temperature and ice warning kicking in at 8 o’clock tonight.

Aoife Kealy, Forecaster with Met Éireann says daytime temperatures will also remain relatively low.

"We're likely to see temperatures even get as low as -4 degrees tonight.

Advertisement

"It will be very cold - with temperatures widely getting below freezing

"Even the daytime temperatures are going to struggle to get above 5 or 6 degrees today and tomorrow," she said.