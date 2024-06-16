Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns expecting baby girl

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

The Cork South-West TD shared the news on social media and said she is overjoyed.

In a post on Instagram she wrote: "Some personal news this Saturday, news that has been getting harder and harder to keep under wraps (quite literally), so here goes… I am overjoyed to let you know that my partner Barry and I are expecting a baby.

"We are so happy and feel so lucky because this is something we have wanted for a long time."

She said that while she is delighted to share the news now, she was initially hesitant because "like so many other couples hoping to start a family, ours has not been a straightforward journey".

"But all the signs look good for this pregnancy so we are really hopeful," she said.

"I’m definitely not the first woman to juggle work and a baby, but I also know I have a very unique job as leader of a political party. That’s why more than ever, I feel very grateful to belong to a party who are so supportive of parents and passionate about making sure we get #MoreMná into politics."

Ms Cairns took over as leader of the Social Democrats in 2023, becoming the youngest leader of a political party in Ireland.

