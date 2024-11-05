Sod turned on new €1.2 Million Water Sports Facility in Wexford

The sod was officially turned on the new €1.2 million Water Sports Facility at Curracloe, County Wexford in Monday (November 4th).

The sod was turned by Minister James Browne TD in the company of CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council, Councillor Pip Breen and His Worship the Mayor of Wexford Borough District, Councillor George Lawlor.

Developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Wexford County Council, this "best-in-class" outdoor tourism amenity aims to enhance the visitor experience and serve as a central hub for outdoor activities in Wexford.

The new Water Sports Facility at Curracloe will help extend the outdoor tourism season by providing year-round hot showers, changing rooms, toilets, secure locker storage, induction spaces, and equipment washdown areas.

Accessibility and sustainability will be key focus points for the project, ensuring full wheelchair access and the installation of solar heating panels. It will also feature a Changing Places facility along with an accessible toilet.

Speaking at the event to mark the beginning of construction on the new development, Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne TD said: “I want to commend everyone for their work on developing plans for the new start of the art Curracloe Water Sports Activity Centre. This is a terrific project using Government funds to support Wexford County Council and Fáilte Ireland in strategically enhancing County Wexford’s tourism offering. Best-in-class facilities for water sport enthusiasts will be part of the centre. It’s also wonderful that this fantastic facility will include a changing places toilet.”

CEO at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly said: “Fáilte Ireland is committed to the sustainable development of tourism and enhancing the visitor experience, particularly in regional areas. Today marks the beginning of the journey in developing a fantastic new tourism amenity that will help strengthen the outdoor tourism offering in Co. Wexford. Curracloe beach is a key asset in Ireland’s Ancient East, with so much potential to attract both international and domestic visitors. We look forward to working with Wexford County Council to develop this world class Water Sports Facility that will benefit both visitors and the local community while helping extend the outdoor activity season in the area.”

Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive at Wexford County Council said: “The Council is delighted to avail of Failte Ireland capital funding for the new state of the art Curracloe Water Sport Activity Centre. The facility will be a significant addition to County Wexford’s tourism offering. When complete next Spring, users will have the opportunity to enhance their visit to the world famous Curracloe Beach even further, through the addition of changing facilities, showers, toilets and secure storage. In addition to our current beach wheelchair accessibility initiatives, this new facility will also contain a Changing Places facility, ensuring that Curracloe Beach is an amenity which can be enjoyed by all.”

This project is part of Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth Scheme, funded under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy. The first Fáilte Ireland investment scheme of its kind, it specifically targets ‘platforms’ or projects that have the greatest potential to grow tourism across Ireland and strategically enhance the Irish tourism offering to meet visitor needs.

Curracloe is the second Water Sports Activity Facility to begin construction under this scheme with a total of 19 facilities to be developed across 13 counties.

