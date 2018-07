The sod has been turned on a new 15 million euro, 31-acre sports campus at IT Carlow.

Education minister Richard Bruton did the honors earlier today.

The first phase of the project will deliver six full-size playing pitches.

Works will also include LED floodlighting and a 1.6km looped walking trail.

Minister Bruton says it will be great for the area:

