Play Button
News

Soldier charged with possession of cocaine worth €26,000 to be sentenced next week

Soldier charged with possession of cocaine worth €26,000 to be sentenced next week
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A soldier charged with possession of over €26,000 of cocaine at Collins Barracks in Cork will be sentenced next week after entering signed pleas to all charges.

35-year-old Shane Scanlon of Cooline Heights, Ballyvoloon, Cobh appeared at Cork District Court today.

Shane Scanlon was arrested after over €26,000 worth of cocaine was discovered at Collins Barracks Cork on the 27th of March last year.

He was charged with possession of the drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to another, and was further charged with having cocaine for his own use.

Advertisement

He was also charged with money laundering after €2,250 was found at his home and €1,100 was found at the army barracks.

Today in court, Scanlon entered signed guilty pleas to all charges in the case.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded him on continuing bail and sent him forward to the circuit criminal court for sentencing next Tuesday the 4th of February.

Reporting by Jamie O Hara

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

South East to gain two new Junior Ministers

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Thomas Barr announces retirement

 By Odhrán Johnson
Life 3

Victims of catfishing can now avail of free support in Ireland

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement