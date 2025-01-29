Soldier charged with possession of cocaine worth €26,000 to be sentenced next week

A soldier charged with possession of over €26,000 of cocaine at Collins Barracks in Cork will be sentenced next week after entering signed pleas to all charges.

35-year-old Shane Scanlon of Cooline Heights, Ballyvoloon, Cobh appeared at Cork District Court today.

Shane Scanlon was arrested after over €26,000 worth of cocaine was discovered at Collins Barracks Cork on the 27th of March last year.

He was charged with possession of the drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to another, and was further charged with having cocaine for his own use.

He was also charged with money laundering after €2,250 was found at his home and €1,100 was found at the army barracks.

Today in court, Scanlon entered signed guilty pleas to all charges in the case.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded him on continuing bail and sent him forward to the circuit criminal court for sentencing next Tuesday the 4th of February.

Reporting by Jamie O Hara

