Some Oasis fans are looking back in anger this morning

Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday evening at 7pm.

People who were eligible for the pre-sale tickets received their codes and they could then avail of the pre-sale event.

All who didn't receive a code for pre-sale tickets fought the battle this morning in the general on sale for the two concerts at Croke Park in Dublin.

People have claimed that the site crashed but Ticketmaster has denied those allegations.

Tickets have already been put up for sale on external websites for thousands more but Oasis took to the social media platform X and said that tickets resold will be for face value.

Ticketmaster say's that some Oasis reunion tickets are still available, but not all ticket prices remain on offer.

Oasis will play in Dublin's Croke Park on the 16th and 17th of August 2025.

