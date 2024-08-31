Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Some Oasis fans are looking back in anger this morning

Some Oasis fans are looking back in anger this morning
Liam and Noel Gallagher, © PA Media
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday evening at 7pm.

People who were eligible for the pre-sale tickets received their codes and they could then avail of the pre-sale event.

All who didn't receive a code for pre-sale tickets fought the battle this morning in the general on sale for the two concerts at Croke Park in Dublin.

People have claimed that the site crashed but Ticketmaster has denied those allegations.

Advertisement

Tickets have already been put up for sale on external websites for thousands more but Oasis took to the social media platform X and said that tickets resold will be for face value.

Ticketmaster say's that some Oasis reunion tickets are still available, but not all ticket prices remain on offer.

Oasis will play in Dublin's Croke Park on the 16th and 17th of August 2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Elderly woman (80s) dies after being struck by a truck in Donegal

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Oasis pre-sale tickets for Croke Park go on sale at 7pm

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Sunny spells tomorrow and Sunday for the last weekend of Summer

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement