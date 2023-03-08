South East braced for ice and snow as Met Éireann issues weather warning

Met Éireann has today issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the whole country.

It will come into force at 3 am on Thursday and will last until 11 pm on Thursday night.

Met Éireann is warning rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country later tonight, with hazardous driving conditions possible.

Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan Possible Impacts:

● Hazardous driving conditions

● Travel disruption

● Poor Visibility Valid: 23:00 Thursday 09/03/2023 to 07:00 Friday 10/03/2023⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/OhRDaXJhLw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 8, 2023

The national forecaster has warned the weather will bring hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Additionally, a status yellow low-temperature warning will also be in place from 9 pm Thursday to 10 am on Friday.

Met Éireann has also warned of significant accumulations of snow across Leinster.

Wintry showers in the South at present but some nice sunshine further North. Windchill making it feel cooler. Remember to stay up to date with forecasts, especially if commuting tomorrow or Friday morning. Some disruption is likely. pic.twitter.com/GG9nB7kBTn — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 8, 2023

The Road Safety Authority had previously issued warnings about road conditions for the week as temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus five degrees.

Motorists have been cautioned to drive more slowly and be aware of icy conditions.

Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann said that cold conditions were going to continue for the week.