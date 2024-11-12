South East counties issued status yellow weather advisory for fog

The South East has been issued a new weather advisory as Met Éireann issues a fog warning for 24 counties.

The status yellow alert begins at 6pm this evening and runs into tomorrow morning.

It includes Leinster, Munster, Galway, Leitrim Roscommon, Cavan and Monaghan.

Forecasters say the possible effects include poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

⚠️Yellow Fog Warning⚠️

Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon ➡️Widespread mist & fog Potential Impacts:

• Poor visibility

• Hazardous travelling conditions Valid ➡️ 18:00 Tuesday 12/11/2024 to 10:00 Wednesday 13/11/2024 ℹ️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/rmJEKnYyRz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 12, 2024

It is the second fog warning to come into effect in less than 24 hours.

Earlier today, a status yellow fog warning for Connacht and Leinster aswell as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Clare came to end at 10am this morning.

