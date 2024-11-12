Play Button
South East counties issued status yellow weather advisory for fog

South East counties issued status yellow weather advisory for fog
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The South East has been issued a new weather advisory as Met Éireann issues a fog warning for 24 counties.

The status yellow alert begins at 6pm this evening and runs into tomorrow morning.

It includes Leinster, Munster, Galway, Leitrim Roscommon, Cavan and Monaghan.

Forecasters say the possible effects include poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

It is the second fog warning to come into effect in less than 24 hours.

Earlier today, a status yellow fog warning for Connacht and Leinster aswell as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Clare came to end at 10am this morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

