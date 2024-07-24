South East criminal law barristers stage third day of strike action this month

Barristers working in the criminal justice system have staged their third and final day of strike action this month as part of an ongoing dispute over rates.

Criminal law barristers nationwide have withdrawn their services on Wednesday following similar action taken on July 9th and 15th.

Protests are also being staged at 11 courthouses around the country, in Dublin, Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Kildare, Limerick, Longford, Sligo, Kilkenny and Clonmel.

The barristers are calling for rates paid to them by the Director of Public Prosecutions and under the legal aid scheme to be increased, seeking the restoration of rates to pre-Fempi era levels.

Advertisement

Fempi (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) cuts were those made across the public sector following the 2008 financial crash.

The Council of the Bar of Ireland previously said these reduced rates "continue to apply to the profession" despite being unwound across other areas of the public service.

A statement from the council on Wednesday added that despite a series of correspondence with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, and officials from her department, "the situation remains at an impasse".

"While members of Government and the Opposition have signalled support for fee restoration, no commitment has been forthcoming regarding a timeline, despite a Government report as far back as 2018 stating that fee restoration was justified, given the reforms and flexibilities provided by profession," the statement added.

Advertisement

The council said it regrets having to again take strike action, but reiterated its disappointment over the lack of Government action or engagement on the issue.

By Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.