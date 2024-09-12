South East farmer convicted and fined for illegally burning waste

A farmer was convicted and fined a total of €4,450 at Lismore District Court earlier this month.

The farmer was prosecuted by Waterford City and County Council for the illegal disposal of waste by burning on Monday, September 2nd.

The farmer pled guilty to the case heard at Lismore District Court, sitting in Dungarvan, of an offence under Section 32 of the Waste Management Act 1996 of managing waste in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution.

The farmer was caught burning farm plastics, household and other wastes in his farmyard in March 2023.

Paul Flynn, Environmental Inspector, giving evidence for Waterford City and County Council outlined that there were “mechanisms open to farmers to dispose of their farmyard plastic in an environmentally-friendly manner, so they don’t have to burn it.”

Judge Power hearing the case commented, “This is a very serious issue in the times we live in with global warming, and this will only add to the problem.”

The farmer was fined €500 plus costs, including outstanding fire service charges of €3,950.

