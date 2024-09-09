Play Button
South East faces significant ambulance delays

South East faces significant ambulance delays
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
There were over 110 high-priority ambulance calls in three South East counties in the first six months of the year, which took over an hour to arrive.

Wexford, Tipperary and Kilkenny had the second, third and fourth longest wait times nationally.

Cork had the highest number of ambulance delays nationally.

According to the National Ambulance Service Figures released to the Irish Examiner. there were 77 high-priority cases where ambulances took more than an hour to arrive.

It was followed by Wexford -  where there were 41 instances, Tipperary where it happened 35 times and Kilkenny where there were 34 cases where people had to wait more than an hour./

In total between the months of January and June, 500 priority calls faced significant delays.

The paper reports in some instances people were left waiting for four hours - but the NAS said there were no 'hour plus delays - in the highest priority cases'.

