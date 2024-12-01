Play Button
South East landmarks to light up for World AIDS Day today

South East landmarks to light up for World AIDS Day today
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
At least one in three people living with HIV in this country are women.

A campaign is underway for World AIDS Day today, to reduce stigma for women with HIV.

Landmark buildings across the country will light up in red, including Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, and at 35 the Mall in Waterford, Waterford City Hall, and Waterford Theatre Royal.

"The message is that HIV has changed and changed so much," says HIV Ireland Executive Director, Stephen O'Hare.

He explains that people have nothing to fear from HIV as "medication now means that a person living with HIV, and who has obtained a viral suppression, as we call it, or an undetectable viral load cannot pass on HIV.

"The effectiveness of the medication also means that people can live a long and healthy life, unincumbered by HIV."

More information on the World AIDS Day GLOW RED campaign, and the full list of participating buildings, can be found here.

